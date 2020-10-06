The Appointments Committee of Cabinet on Tuesday approved Ministry of Civil Aviation's proposal for the appointment of MA Ganapathy as Director General of Bureau of Civil Aviation in the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Ganapathy has been appointed to the new post for a tenure upto his superannuation on 29.02.2024, ANI reported.

Who is MA Ganapathy?

MA Ganapathy is a 1986 batch IPS officer of Uttarakhand cadre. The 57-year-old officer hails from Kodagu and has served at various senior posts during his tenure. He has held portfolios Internal Security and Left Wing Extremism in the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and also served in the CBI from Superintendent of Police and promoted as Deputy Inspector General (Anti-Corruption) in 1999.

As recent as 2017, Ganapathy was appointed as ADG of CISF and later promoted to Special DG grade in the CISF in 2019.