In an important rejig at the strategic Kashmir-based Chinar Corps, Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujla took over as the new General Officer Commanding (GoC), giving him the command of manning the LoC with Pakistan while countering terrorism in the hinterland. His predecessor, Lt. General Devendra Pratap Pandey led a remarkable stint in the last 14 months, bringing about a drastic change in the atmosphere in Kashmir.

Lt Gen DP Pandey was appointed as the commander of Srinagar's Chinar Corps in February 2021, a critical phase for Kashmir when it was ravaged by increased terrorism and COVID-19 pandemic. Lt Gen Pandey's tenure was defined by an improved security environment prevailing at the Line of Control, as well as in the hinterland. The terrorism in the valley witnessed a decline, there was an improved soldier-civilian rapport and many successful events brought about a sense of normalcy in Kashmir.

Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujla takes over the Chinar Corps commanding post at a much-ironed out situation.

Who is Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujla?

Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujla was commissioned in the Indian Army in December 1987. He is also familiar with the situation in Kashmir having served in the valley before, including as the Brigadier General (Operations) from 2016 to 2018, the Company Commander between 1994-2004 in Kashmir, and commanded the prestigious Infantry Brigade (2013-15) and Infantry Division (2019-2020) along the Line of Control in north Kashmir.

Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujla, a fourth-gun army officer, was serving as the Major General Staff (Operations) at the northern command HQ in Udhampur. He was also an instructor in Commando wing, Infantry School responsible for conduct of commando training, which is touted as the toughest military course. Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujla is the third GoC of the XV Corps in the last three years from Rajputana Rifles besides Lt Gen. Pandey and Lt Gen KJS Dhillon.

During his expansive tenure, Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujla has received many accreditations, including Yudh Sewa Medal, Sena Medal and Vashisht Sewa Medal.