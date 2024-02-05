Dasari Sai Kumari, affectionately known as Kumari Aunty, has become a prominent figure in Hyderabad's street food landscape, running a food stall for over 13 years. Her culinary skills gained widespread attention, particularly after a YouTube video by an influencer went viral, catapulting her into the limelight.

Kumari Aunty gained popularity through a viral video where she humorously mentions, "Your bill is 1000 rupees, Nana, and two liver extra." This entertaining dialogue became a highlight, contributing to her online fame. The video resonated with viewers, showcasing her charismatic personality. The humorous billing phrase quickly became associated with Kumari Aunty. The clip contributed significantly to her rise as a social media sensation.

However, on January 30, the local traffic police directed Kumari Aunty to close her shop and relocate due to the growing crowds causing significant traffic congestion outside her stall. The street near ITC Kohenur, frequented by young IT professionals, drivers, and daily workers, experiences heavy footfall every afternoon. The decision aimed to alleviate the traffic blocks caused by the popularity of her food stall in the area.

"About 200, most of them being YouTubers, come here every day between 12-2 p.m. to shoot videos and park their vehicles around the stall leading to congestion," Ganesh Patel, Inspector, Raidurgam Traffic Police, said. This move threatened her thriving business, which offers a diverse menu including rice, chicken curry, and mutton curry, attracting a daily crowd and reportedly earning her nearly Rs 30,000 per day.

Celebs also came in her support, wishing to do something that does not stall her business. Actor Sundeep Kishan wrote, "Not Fair at all..Just when she was turning out be a inspiration to many Women to start their bussiness to support their families...was one of the Strongest Female empowerment examples I have seen in the recent past.

My Team and I are getting in touch with her to do what Best we can to Help Her."

Damn! Is there anything we can do to save her shop? I hope social media swings into action?? https://t.co/ZO1Fv2UlD1 — Rahul Ravindran (@23_rahulr) January 30, 2024

Amidst the challenges, Kumari Aunty received support from unexpected quarters. Ayodhya Reddy, CPRO to Telangana's Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, tweeted about the government's commitment to stand by entrepreneurs, particularly expressing solidarity with Kumari's stall. Tollywood actors also rallied behind her, with Sandeep Kishan and Rahul Ravindran expressing dismay at the potential closure and pledging support through social media.

On Saturday, February 2nd afternoon, she again returned to her shop. During that time, a large crowd of YouTubers eagerly awaited Kumari Aunty's return near her rustic eatery with a thatched roof. When she arrived, her immediate response was a sincere plea to be allowed to continue her business and make a living, stating, "Enough is enough."