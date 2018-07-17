Early this year, at the royal wedding event of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, a young lady grabbed all the attention and spotlight. Surprisingly, she came under the scanner for her striking resemblance to late Lady Diana. And she was none other than Diana's niece Kitty Spencer.

A successful model, the 27-year-old came under spotlight at the royal wedding. She indeed stunned the onlookers with her similarities to her late aunt—both in looks and body language. Images of Kitty walking into St George's Chapel in Dolce & Gabbana went viral instantly.

So who is Kitty Spencer?

She is the daughter of Diana's brother Charles Spencer and former model Victoria Lockwood. Born in London, Kitty was raised in Cape Town. She has three younger siblings—Eliza, Katya and Frederick. However, her parents separated in 1997. It has been reported that Spencer moved to South Africa with his family to avoid the media attention. Kitty seems to be a complete contrast from her father, the lady has been in the media's limelight ever since the royal wedding and she seems to be loving every bit of it.

Kitty made her modelling debut with Dolce & Gabbana in 2017 and today she is a regular at the London social parties. Her love life with Italian property tycoon Niccolo Barattieri grabbed the headlines for quite some time but the lady announced her split in 2017 (after four years of dating) due to differences of opinon. Daily Mail reported that Kitty and Niccolo, who is 20 years her senior, parted ways because of her wish to marry and have children.

An active user on social media, Kitty, like her aunt, is building a relatable relationship with the public through various networking platforms.