The Centre on Tuesday notified the elevation of Justice PB Varale of the Bombay High Court as the Chief Justice of the Karnataka High Court. This makes Justice Varale the fourth judge from Bombay HC to become the Chief Justice in Karnataka after former judges Justices SP Bharucha (January 1991-June 1992) and ML Pendse (July 1995-March 1996) and now Supreme Court judge Justice AS Oka (May 2019-August 2021).

In September, the Supreme Court collegium in its meeting held on September 28 recommended the elevation of Justice P.B. Varle, presently a judge of Bombay High Court, as Chief Justice of Karnataka High Court. The Collegium was headed by Chief Justice of India UU Lalit.

Who is Justice PB Varale?

Justice PB Varale is the most senior judge in the Bombay HC. He practised under advocate SN Loya after being enrolled as an advocate in August 1985. Later, he served as a lecturer at Ambedkar Law College in Aurangabad till 1992.

Justice Varale was appointed a judge of the Bombay HC in July 2008.