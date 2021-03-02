Who is Jaideep Bhatnagar; the new Principal DG of PIB

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Monday announced appointment of Jaideep Bhatnagar as the new Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau. Bhatnagar will take over from Kuldeep Singh Dhatwalia, who superannuated on February 28, 2021.

Who is Jaideep Bhatnagar?

Jaideep Bhatnagar is a 1986-batch Indian Information Service (IIS) officer. Bhatnagar previously served in Doordarshan News as head of the Commercial, Sales and Marketing Division. During his career, he has served as Prasar Bharati Special Correspondent West Asia covering twenty countries before heading the News Services Division of All India Radio.

Bhatnagar was also the Registrar at Indian Institute of Mass Communication. He has also worked in PIB over the last six years in different capacities.

In June last year, Bhatnagar was given charge of Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau until K.S. Dhatwalia resumed duties.