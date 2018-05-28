Who Is ‘Le Spiderman’? Immigrant Offered French Citizenship After Saving Child’s Life

A Malian and amp;nbsp;migrant has been and amp;nbsp;hailed as a hero after he saved the life of a four-year-old boy seen dangling off a balcony in Paris. He has been made a French citizen, President Emmanuel Macron confirmed. and amp;nbsp;Mamoudou Gassama, and amp;nbsp;22, who had been living in France illegally, was praised worldwide for his actions after a video of him scaling up four floors of the apartment building in order to rescue the child went viral. and amp;nbsp;Footage Credit: ReutersMusic Credit: Achievement