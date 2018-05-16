Who Is Anwar Ibrahim? Malaysian Reformist Leader Freed From Jail

Malaysian reformist leader Anwar Ibrahim has been freed from jail as last week and amp;rsquo;s election results continue to reshape the countrys political landscape. and amp;nbsp;Jailed under former Prime Minister and amp;nbsp;Najib Razak, the prospect of freedom emerged after Razak was unseated by 92-year-old Mahathir Mohamad and amp;rsquo;s surprise victory in the and amp;nbsp;general election. Anwar received a royal pardon for his 2015 conviction and was released on Wednesday (May 16). and amp;nbsp;Footage Credit: ReutersMusic Credit: Audioblocks Dark Hip Hop