Starlet Akshara Haasan is very happy with the way her second Tamil film Kadaram Kondan has shaped up. The actress plays Athira, a soon to be mom, who falls in trouble due to certain reasons. How she manages to come out of the situation is something that we have to watch on screen.

Akshara played a hacker in her first Tamil film Vivegam. In Kadaram Kondan, she plays a pregnant woman.

While no youngster would want to do such a mature role right in her second film, when asked about why she chose to play the role Akshara told International Business Times, "Since my childhood, I have always been the one who likes different things. Could be clothes or things to do. So I believed that the role of Athira is different and matches my interests. The script impressed me and thought it would be the best for me."

Akshara has paired up with Abi Hassan, a debutant and son of senior actor Nassar, for the film. Abi plays Akshara's husband. According to her, he is a hard worker and a down to earth person.

Portraying a pregnant woman who is ready for delivery is not an easy task, but going by what we have watched in the trailer, it looks like Akshara Haasan has done it well.

"I thought no one other than my mom can help me better in knowing and learning about pregnancy and how difficult it is to do all the household chores while carrying a baby. She taught me and I practised walking like a pregnant lady at home by tying some towels and cushions around my tummy. It was very challenging," Akshara told International Business Times.

Akshara also said that she is intentionally working on a slow pace so that she can do a lot of other things during her free time. She doesn't want to choose every other film that comes her way but wants to be known for doing something different from routine.