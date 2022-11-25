Known for being the voice for Indian community in Germany, Gurdeep Singh Randhawa has once again made history by being appointed to the Thuringia state Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party presidium. Randhawa was elected as the first representative of Indian community in Germany, making this new feat another feather in the hat.

Christian Democratic Union is the strongest political party, which is headed by Friedrich Merz. The party has been in power since the end of World War II. Randhawa's appointment is a proud moment for the Indian community as it is the first time that an Indian has been appointed to any state presidium in Germany by the CDU.

Who is Gurdeep Singh Randhawa?

Gurdeep Singh Randhawa has been an active member of the CDU and has served in the party for several years now. His commitment to the party and hard work has been recognised by the CDU leadership and in August 2022, he was elected as 1st representative of Indian community in Germany.

Randhawa was earlier elected as the counsellor from Amt Wachsenburg and Presidium member of CDU from district Ilm. He is a prominent voice for the Indians living in Germany, who represents the community in front of the CDU leadership on core issues affecting the community.

With Randhawa's appointment, the Indian community has a direct presence in state parliament affairs of CDU in Thuringia state. Randhawa will bring more visibility to the Indian community in Thuringia state in terms of connecting with the powerful CDU leadership.

An elated Randhawa said his appointment was the recognition of the role that Indians have played in building the German economy and society over the years. He said that he wanted to set an example for young Indian-origin Germans to contribute towards building a strong Germany and healthy robust Indo-German relations.