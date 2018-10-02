The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday, October 1, announced the appointment of India-born Gita Gopinath as its chief economist. Gopinath will succeed Maurice Obstfeld, who is set to retire as the economic counsellor and director of the organisation's research department at the end of 2018.

With this, Gopinath will become the third Indian to hold the important position of chief economist in the United States, the other two being former Reserve Bank of India governor Raghuram Rajan who was also the chief economist of IMF and Kaushik Basu, the chief economist of World Bank between 2012 and 2016.

Announcing the appointment of Gopinath, IMF Managing director Christine Lagarde described her as a wonderful economist, who comes with an international experience. "Gita is one of the world's outstanding economists, with impeccable academic credentials, a proven track record of intellectual leadership, and extensive international experience," Lagarde said in a statement.

"All this makes her exceptionally well-placed to lead our Research Department at this important juncture. I am delighted to name such a talented figure as our Chief Economist."

Who is Gita Gopinath?