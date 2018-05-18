The United States Senate confirmed that veteran Gina Haspel will become the first female director of Central Intelligence Agency. The 61-year-old newly appointed director has spent nearly 33 years of her career at the CIA.

Despite stiff opposition over her alleged link to CIA's harsh interrogation methods during the 9/11, the Senate confirmed appointed her as the agency's chief on Thursday, May 17.

All you need to know about the veteran spy -