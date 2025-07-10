It seems like the heartthrob of the nation, Aditya Roy Kapur, has found love once again following his breakup with Ananya Panday. Rumours began after Aditya's recent Instagram post went viral. The post featured a mysterious woman's hand with white nail polish, holding half a piece of ladoo.

He captioned the post: "A cosmic bonanza. Thanks @airbnb, good scene. I want the sink." The carousel included photos from a scenic getaway, a video of Aditya playing football with two women, and a close-up of the woman's hand holding a snack.

Eagle-eyed fans quickly speculated that the hand belonged to Goan model Georgina Dsilva. A Reddit post read, "ARK soft-launched his current gf on Instagram today. I think it's Georgina Dsilva, who's from Goa as per her profile. He has liked lots of her IG posts."

One user commented, "That is every man's type. Except 99% of men don't have the looks, money, and status. The holy trifecta..."

About Aditya's past girlfriend?

While many were intrigued by the possible new couple, some fans expressed that Ananya was a better match and "much better looking" than Georgina.

Aditya was previously in a relationship with actor Ananya Panday. The two reportedly dated for nearly two years before parting ways in 2024. Their breakup made headlines in April after Ananya shared a cryptic post on her Instagram Stories. A close friend had told Bombay Times, "Ananya is trying to move on; of course, there's hurt. Aditya is also trying to deal with the situation maturely."

However, neither Aditya nor Ananya ever publicly confirmed their relationship or breakup. Following the split, Ananya has been rumoured to be dating Walker Blanco.

Who is Georgina Dsilva?

Georgina Dsilva is a freelance model and photographer based in Goa. She is known not only for her work in fashion and creative photography but also for her laid-back, effortless personality, on and off camera.

She earned a First-Class Honours Bachelor of Arts degree in Fashion Image Making and Styling from the University of Salford in 2017. Growing up in a small town in the northwest UK, Georgina developed an early passion for fashion and modelling.

Take a look at her bold photos of dusky beauty.