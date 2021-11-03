After months of delays, the World Health Organization (WHO) has finally granted Bharat Biotech's Covaxin an emergency use listing, or EUL. The development has come as a major boost for Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech as it will pave way for the larger acceptance of the vaccine by the foreign government. The move will also clear the uncertainty around the international travels of by the Indians who have taken a Covaxin shot.

In an official communication on the micro-blogging site Twitter, WHO informed, "The Technical Advisory Group (an independent panel that provides the WHO with vaccine recommendations) has determined Covaxin meets standards for protection against COVID-19... the benefit of the vaccine far outweighs risks (and) the vaccine can be used."

#Covaxin vaccine was also reviewed by WHO’s Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE), and recommended use of this vaccine in two doses, with a dose interval of four weeks, in all age groups 18 and above. #COVID19 — World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) November 3, 2021

It further went on to add that "Covaxin was also reviewed by WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE), and recommended use of this vaccine (is) in two doses, with a dose interval of four weeks, in all age groups 18 and above."

It is pertinent to note that the emergency approval has been granted after a thorough review of Covaxin. The manufacturer of the vaccine had applied in April and provided the data on 6th July. The approval process includes assurance on vaccine's safety, efficacy and stability, and also checks of production facilities.

Union Health Minister Congratulates Indian Scientists

The Union Health Minister, Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated the Indian scientists after the Covaxin was approved by the WHO. "WHO today granted for Emergency Use Listing (EUL) of Made-in-India Covaxin. On this occasion, I congratulate scientists of ICMR and Bharat Biotech." ANI quoted Mandaviya as saying.

Shares of Ocugen Inc. which is the US-based partner of Bharat Biotech soared after the development. It was trading at 6.83% to 17.44 at the time of filing this story.



Leaders lauding the decision

Leaders across the country have lauded the decision. External Affairs Minister, Dr. S. Jaishankar Welcomed the decision. He Tweeted, "Welcome @WHO's decision to grant Emergency Use Listing to #COVAXIN. It facilitates travel for many Indian citizens and contributes to vaccine equity. Also, a global recognition to PM @narendramodi's vision of an #AtmanirbharBharat. A Happier Diwali."

DK Aruna, the National Vice President of BJP thanked PM Modi along with the EAM S. Jaishankar and Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya. She wrote, "WHO has granted Emergency Use Listing (EUL) to the Made in India #COVAXIN. It is time for the world to experience India's scientific acumen."