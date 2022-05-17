In a major rejig in the Karnataka police force, a new Bengaluru city police commissioner has been appointed. Senior IPS officer CH Pratap Reddy is named the new police commissioner of Bengaluru, replacing Kamal Pant, IPS, who had taken up the post in August 2020.

With this transfer, Pant will take charge as Director General of Police (DGP)-police recruitment. Speaking on the transfer, the outgoing police chief of the city expressed his gratitude towards the citizens of Bengaluru and said: "They were very supportive. I am equally thankful to the government for their trust in me and support throughout."

Besides this, the Karnataka government also effected transfers of three more IPS officers in the force. Alok Kumar, IPS, who was the ADGP, KSRP, has now been posted as ADGP, Law and Order. R Hitendra, IPS, ADGP, Crimes and Technical Services, has been posted as ADGP, KSRP. Finally, MN Anucheth, IPS, who was the deputy commissioner of police, central division, has been appointed as Superintendent of Police, CID.

Who is CH Pratap Reddy?

CH Pratap Reddy, IPS, is a 1991-batch officer from Guntur in Andhra Pradesh. He was serving as Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Law & Order, of the state. He had previously served as Additional Commissioner of Police (Law & Order), Bengaluru; Director of Cyber Security, National Association of Software and Services Companies (cyber security wing), Bengaluru and has also worked with CBI in Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Known for his cyber security initiatives in Nasscom, Reddy is also a recipient of the President's Medal for Distinguished Service and the chief minister's medal.