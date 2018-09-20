Cary Joji Fukunaga will be replacing Danny Boyle as the new director for the 25th James Bond movie, the producers revealed on Thursday. The upcoming movie will begin shooting in London, at Pinewood Studios, on March 4, 2019.

Fukunaga is a well-acclaimed director who will be filling the shoes of Danny Boyle, who opted out of the Bond franchise last month due to conflicting thoughts with producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson and main lead Daniel Craig.

Broccoli and Wilson announced on Twitter, "We are delighted to be working with Cary. His versatility and innovation make him an excellent choice for our next James Bond adventure."

Michael G. Wilson, Barbara Broccoli and Daniel Craig announced today that #Bond25 will begin filming at Pinewood Studios on 4 March 2019 under the helm of director, Cary Joji Fukunaga with a worldwide release date of 14 February 2020.

After Boyle's exit in August, MGM and production company Eon had to find a replacement soon to keep the project running on schedule. The original release date was set on November 2019, but now, it has been pushed to 2020.

Here's everything you need to know about Cary Joji Fukunaga:

Fukunaga was born on July 10, 1977, in Alameda, California.

He completed his Bachelors in Arts from University of Carolina, Santa Cruz. In 1999. He did a course in Film Program from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts.

He wanted to pursue a career in snowboarding but had a change of heart and switched to filmmaking in his mid-twenties.

Not only does he direct movies, he's also writer, producer, and cinematographer.

The 41-year-old got his recognition for directing Sin Nombre in 2009.

He is also known for directing True Detective, Maniac, and Jane Eyre.

He had won an Emmy in 2014 for the eight episodes he directed in True Detective.

The 25th James Bond instalment will be released worldwide on February 14, 2020.