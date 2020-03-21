Actresses never say no to working with Akshay Kumar. At the same time, Akshay has never been short of leading ladies to work with. From Karisma Kapoor to Katrona Kaif, he has worked with almost all the actresses of his era. Even he has a problem acting with anyone of them, he doesn't name them, or shares those problems with anyone.

Well, except one time when he has dragooned into dropping one leading actress by his wife Twinkle Khanna. The actress is none other than Priyanka Chopra. The duo worked together for the first time in Andaaz, then Aetraaz and later Mujhse Sdaadi Karoge. On the sets of these movies, Akshay and Priyanka got along like house on fire, and this news reached Twinkle Khanna very soon.

Apparently, for the first time after their marriage, Twinkle Khanna gave an ultimatum to Akshay. Either Akshay stops working with Priyanka or else... Immediately after the riff, Akshay has intructed all his directors to not sign Priyanka as his on screen pair.

The saddest part of this issue is that Priyanka Chopra did not know what actually happened. She had no idea why she was being blacklisted by those directors.

Also, the similar kind of boycott was suffered by Priyanka when Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan also placed an embargo on her husband's films with Priyanka. This happened only after rumours on their closeness stared doing rounds on social media, and made headlines as well.

Only these three actors should be knowing what the truth is. However, Priyanka lost many films because of the decision which have been taken by Twinkle Khanna and Gauri Khan.