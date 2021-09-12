Vijay Rupani's surprise resignation from the post of Chief Minister of Gujarat on Saturday left many puzzled. BJP has already picked the new CM, choosing Bhupendra Patel for the top post. The decision was made at the BJP core committee meeting, which concluded at Kamalam on Sunday.

Bhupendra Patel is a veteran BJP leader, MLA from Ghatlodiya constituency. He was also the chairman of the standing committee of the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA). Patel is an engineer by education and is in charge of the BJP's Gujarat unit.

BJP core committee picked Guj CM

The BJP had appointed Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Pralhad Joshi as the central observers for the BJP Gujarat legislative party meeting to elect a new chief minister of the state. Many names were considered for the top post, including Praful Patel, Gordhan Zadaphia, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Parshottam Rupala, and state BJP chief C.R. Patil.

Rupani took the state's Chief Ministerial position on August 7, 2016, and represents Rajkot (West) in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly. The saffron party held a nine day statewide event in Gujarat, just last month celebrating five years of Rupani in office.