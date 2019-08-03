Bhasha Mukherjee had other things to worry about after she was crowned the Miss England title on Thursday. After the pageant got over, she rushed to Pilgrim NHS Hospital in Boston, Lincolnshire to start her job as a junior doctor.

The 23-year-old who has two medical degrees, speaks five languages including English, Bengali, Hindi, German and French. Mukherjee who took home the Miss England title is an official 'genius' with an IQ of 146, reported the Daily Mail.

Being Indian-origin, her family comprising of parents Durga Das and Madhumita, brother Arya and moved from Kolkata to Swindon in 2004. Bhasha was nine-years-old when her parents relocated to the UK.

The beauty with brains has completed two medical degrees - a Bachelor of medical sciences and another bachelor of medicine and surgery -- from the University of Nottingham.

Mukherjee also started her own charity, called 'The Generation Bridge Project,' in 2017 which aims to connect youth with the elderly in care homes.

However, it was back in 2016 that she was scouted in a pageant that was looking to increase diversity in beauty contests in the UK. This started her journey to her win as Miss England this year, reported the daily.

"Some people might think pageant girls are airheads, but we all stand for a cause," she said.

"My pageant career all started to happen while I was in the middle of studying at medical school - it took a lot of convincing for me to do it, but eventually I decided to do it to balance out my studying and give me a break," she added.

Mukherjee revealed that she "couldn't stop crying" because she doubted the possibility of winning the pageant after looking at the "competent ladies who were doing so well in every round."

"I never thought in a million years that I'd win," she said.

'This is a big win for a lot of young girls who are from a similar ethnic background to myself, they do need a role model and I think my story does reflect that of so many people, from when I immigrated to this country and have climbed social ladders so to speak," she added.

As per reports, she won a holiday to Mauritius and will enter the Miss World contest for winning the Miss England title.