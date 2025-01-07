Akasa Air has appointed Belson Coutinho as its Chief Operating Officer (COO). This strategic decision comes at a time when the sector is experiencing heightened competition. Coutinho will be at the helm of Akasa Air's crucial operational functions, which include inflight services, airport services, maintenance and engineering, flight operations, and operational excellence.

In November, Akasa Air carried 674,000 domestic passengers, capturing a market share of 4.7 per cent. This is a noteworthy achievement as India's domestic aviation sector surpassed its 2023 traffic levels last year. Since its inception in 2022, the airline has served over 14 million passengers and connects 22 domestic and five international cities.

Akasa Air launched its first commercial flight on August 7, 2022, to cater to the growing demand across India. It commenced international operations on March 28, 2024, offering non-stop flights from Mumbai to Doha. The carrier operates flights to Doha, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Jeddah, and Kuwait.

The airline has placed a firm order of 226 Boeing 737 MAX airplanes and currently operates 26 737 MAX aircraft. Despite facing challenges and increasing competition among low-cost carriers, profitability remains a key priority for Akasa Air.

India's commercial airlines flew 1.42 crore passengers on domestic routes in November this year, representing a robust 12 per cent increase compared to the same month in the previous year. This data, provided by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), indicates a promising future for the aviation industry in India.

In addition to its domestic operations, Akasa Air has been making strides in inclusive air travel. The airline continues to offer Braille in-flight safety manuals and menu cards across its network, reflecting its commitment to accessibility and inclusivity. The Braille materials were developed in collaboration with The Xavier's Resource Centre for the Visually Challenged (XRCVC), ensuring the highest standards of accuracy and usability.

Akasa Air also celebrated Children's Day with an Aviation Experience Day for students from Logic Centre and Community Welfare Association (LCCWA), a Mumbai-based NGO. This initiative reflects the airline's commitment to community engagement and social responsibility.