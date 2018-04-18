Like every year, this year too People has revealed who is the most beautiful woman of the year. The magazine chose to honor singer Pink with the 'most beautiful' tag of the year. The publication decided on the mother-of-two because she's a perfect "role model who embodies honesty and confidence."
The Grammy winner has been photographed with her two children, 15-month-old Jameson Moon and Willow Sage, 6, for the renamed issue "The Beautiful Issue". People's editor-in-chief Jess Cagle renamed the issue "to make clear that the issue is not a beauty contest."
Cagle also explains that Pink was chosen because she "checks all those boxes. She's a performer, mother and role model whose honesty, humor, confidence and sheer star power make her one of the most beloved and fascinating entertainers on the planet."
Grammy Winner @Pink Graces the Cover of PEOPLE's Beautiful Issue with Her Two Kids https://t.co/9ql3EJkgS0 #TheBeautifulIssue pic.twitter.com/liHaL7sBa7— People (@people) April 18, 2018
The magazine's editor added that the issue features "beautiful women (and a few men) of all shapes, sizes and colors, and celebrates the most beautiful qualities of all: strength, humanity and artistry."
While Pink leads the brigade, there have been 70 other female celebrities and five men who have been named the beautiful people this year, Reuters reports.
This list features include:
Under "beautiful inside and out" section:
Former Suits actress and Prince Harry's soon-to-be wife Meghan Markle:
Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot
Tennis champion Serena Williams
Stars without make-up section:
Will & Grace actress Megan Mullally
African-American comedian Issa Rae
The five men on the list that featured in the Men Behaving Beautifully section are:
Canadian rapper Drake
Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel
Comedian Kumail Nanjiani
Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon
"Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda
The Reuters report also mentions four female cast from Black Panther but the names have not been mentioned. The Beautiful Issue will be out on stands on Friday, April 20.