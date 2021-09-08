China and Pakistan's border mischief, terrorizing India on both sides, is a well-established fact. Now, both countries have reshuffled the top positions to head the border command. For China, this is the fourth commander to lead the Western Theatre Command since the eastern Ladakh standoff in May last year. Here's a look at the two border commanders' bio.

China picks Gen Wang Haijiang

Gen Wang Haijiang is appointed the fourth commander to lead the Western Theatre Command, which borders India. In the last nine months, the command's leadership post has been changed thrice. This has been amidst the ongoing stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India. Ever since General Zhao Zongqi stepped down from the command of Western Theatre Command in December 2020, there haven't been any long-term appointments.

The reason for the unusual frequency with which the border commanders along the LAC are changing remains unknown, it is likely to intensify the nefarious designs. The incumbent General Xu Qiling, who was promoted as general and named commander of the Western Theatre Command in July, hasn't been given any new posting.

General Wang was named the Commander of Xinjiang region, which comes under the Western Command, just last month. The new posting for Gen Wang makes him the chief of Western Command. His expertise lies in the Western Theatre, given his posting as the chief of Tibet military region and deputy commander of the southern Xinjiang military region, both of which have links to India.

Pakistan gets new border chief

China isn't the only one changing border security leadership. The Pakistan Army on Tuesday appointed Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza as the new Commander of Rawalpindi Corps. This means Mirza will be responsible for the security along the Line of Control.

Lt Gen Mirza has been officially posted as the Commander Rawalpindi Corps. General Mirza is from the Sindh Regiment, previously served as adjutant general. He has previously served as the Vice Chief of Gen­eral Staff (A), Director General Mili­tary Opera­tions and Gen­eral Officer Commanding Dera Ismail Khan.