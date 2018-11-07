New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has made history, becoming the youngest woman ever to be elected to the US Congress. The 29-year-old won the mid-term election with a huge margin of 75 percent of the vote, defeating Republican Anthony Pappas.

Ocasio-Cortez hit headlines earlier this year when she defeated New York Democratic Rep. Joe Crowley in the primary election.

Moments before the polls closed, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted, thanking all those who went out to vote.

Polls close in 1 minute.



I am so thankful for every single person who contributed, amplified, and worked to establish this movement.



Never forget the hard work it took to get us here. No matter what happens, this is what it takes.



