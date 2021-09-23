Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in the US on Wednesday to attend the Quad summit convened by President Joe Biden, hold bilateral talks with leaders and address the United Nations General Assembly. On Friday, PM Modi will have a personal meeting with Biden, their first after the president's election. He will also meet with Vice President Kamala Harris, who is partly of Indian descent, and Prime Ministers Scott Morrison of Australia and Yoshihide Suga of Japan.

Ahead of PM Modi's meeting with President Biden, the White House National Security Council extended an invite for an off-the-record pre-brief on Thursday, with the purpose of providing a preview of some of the issues to be covered during the bilateral meeting between the two nation leaders.

While hosting such an event is nothing out of the ordinary, the invite itself garnered a lot of attention and flak on social media.

President, or Prime Minister?

White House invite clearly didn't go through some formal checks and balances, getting the title of the Prime Minister of India wrong. The invite reads: "The White House National Security Council kindly invites you to join an off-the-record pre-brief on President Biden's upcoming bilateral meeting with President Modi."

A screenshot of the invite was shared online by netizens, who were quick to point out the faux pas, which is embarrassing on many levels.