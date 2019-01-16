The Trump administration is reportedly considering Indian American Indira Nooyi, the former Chief executive officer of Pepsi as the next president of World Bank. The incumbent president of the World Bank will Jim Yong Kim will step down from his post in February this year. If the media reports are to be believed, Nooyi's name for the position was first floated by Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump's daughter and adviser to the US government. But it was not yet clear if she would accept the offer; notably, only the Americans have held this post in the past.

Ivanka along with two others have been given the responsibility to search for the successor for Kim who would be leaving this post in February. Apart from Nooyi, the White House is also considering Treasury Department official David Malpass and Overseas Private Investment Corp CEO Ray Washburne among candidates to head the World Bank. Both of them were the advisers to Trump's presidential campaign.

Indira Nooyi has the best chance among the three potential candidates with Ivanka backing her. US president Donald Trump has remained very close to Ivanka as the latter has been involved in the many critical decision taken by the US government.

After Nooyi's resignation as CEO of Pepsi in August last year, she tweeted that "The great @IndraNooyi is stepping down as PepsiCo CEO, after 12 yrs. Indra, you are a mentor + inspiration to so many, myself included. I am deeply grateful for your friendship. Thank you for your passionate engagement on issues that benefit the people of this country, and beyond."

However, it is still uncertain whether Nooyi will take the Nomination. The ex-Pespi CEO has drawn irk from the American people for joining the president's business advisory council that was disbanded later.