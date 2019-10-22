With Diwali round the corner, the only two films to be releasing in Telugu on October 25 are the dubbed versions of Thalapathy Vijay's Bigil and Karthi's Kaithi. They have been directed by Atlee Kumar and Lokesh Kanagaraj, respectively.

Although Tamil films have a good market in the Telugu states, usually every year, a couple of big-budget Telugu movies release during this time of the year.

Thalapathy Vijay's recent flicks Mersal and Sarkar were also released in Telugu due to the massive fan-following he enjoys in Telugu states due to his intense action performance and amazing acting skills. As a singer, he has added another feather to his cap.

Since the beginning of Karthi's career, he has been making films that are the Telugu versions of Tamil movies, like Yuganiki Okkadu, Na Peru Siva, Aawara, Shakuni, Kashmora, Chinna Babu, Khaki and Dev.

With Khaidi, he is all set to entertain his Telugu fans once again.

To make the path clear for these heroes and the producers of the films, looks like even filmmakers from Telugu film industry have not announced the release of any Telugu films. So let us see how far are Telugu audiences going to enjoy these two action-oriented films.