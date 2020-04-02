Arjun Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor starrer Ki & Ka completed four years yesterday and stars couldn't be happier. Directed by R Balki, this movie was aimed to break the gender barrier and stereotype that women are meant to be in the kitchens, while men should earn the livelihood.

Kareena and Arjun Kapoor managed to entertain the audience with their sizzling chemistry, giving out an important message.

On the completion of four years of the movie, 'Ka' Arjun Kapoor took Instagram and penned down a heartfelt post.

He wrote, "Hey, I hope all Ki & Ka s are at home staying safe and washing their hands often !!! I'm also sure all the 'Kas' are splitting all household chores and duties with their 'Kis' right now at home...Why don't you guys send me your videos/pictures of you doing household chores using #4YearsOfKiAndKa and tag me on your posts/stories and I'll repost them !!!"

He even appreciated all the husbands and people helping out their wives or mother in the house and have been doing their bit. Ishqzaade fame shared the screenshot of stories by his fans and applauded them. Check out the posts:

'Ki' Kareena Kapoor has a special message for 'Ka'

Arjun couldn't help but listen to his 'Ki'

While other celebs like designer Manish Malhotra showered love over his post, his on-screen 'Ki' Kareena Kapoor Khan asked him to do the house chores himself before asking others to do. Kareena mocinkly wrote, "@arjunkapoor First I want to see you do your household chores on the gram... Then others will follow ." Arjun couldn't help but listen to his 'Ki' and replied, "@kareenakapoorkhan waah... done deal... ‍♂️". Looks like Arjun is about to join the bandwagon and might post a video of himself doing the house chores.

Arjun was last seen in Panipat with Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. His movie was not able to create magic on the box office. Before being quarantined, he was shooting for his upcoming family drama flick along with Rakul Preet Singh in Punjab. Arjun did share a fun selfie with co-star Rakul in March and wrote, "Sitting at home missing work & being on set but safety first always. One has to pause sometimes, stop & soak it all in, take a moment & breathe after sprinting so much before we can even begin thinking of walking again..."