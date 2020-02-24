Amazon Prime has acquired the digital rights of some of the popular movies from South Indian film industries in the recent years. The OTT has the movies like Rajinikanth's Darbar, Vijay's Bigil, Yash's multilingual KGF: Chapter 1 and Dhanush's Asuran in its video library.

Amazon Prime's Twitter Poll

On Sunday, the OTT conducted a poll asking Twitterati to pick one among the four films (Darbar, Bigil, KGF: Chapter 1 and Asuran) that they would like to watch. And Vijay's Bigil has emerged victorious in it.

Here's How People Responded

The poll had the participation of 79,376 people in which Bigil got 39.2 (approximately 31,115 votes) percentages of votes. KGF: Chapter 1 gave a lot of fight to the Vijay-starrer. The Yash-starrer secured 31.8 (approximately 25,241 votes) percentage of votes.

Although KGF: Chapter 1 gave a tough competition and had the support of pan-Indian audience, it could not outperform Bigil. Thanks to the ardent fans of Vijay, who ensured to see their icon's film cross the winning-mark.

While Vijay's Bigil was the highest-grossing movie of Kollywood in 2019, KGF: Chapter 1 was a runaway hit at the collection centres towards the end of 2018.

Dhanush's Asuran, which turned out to be a surprise winner at the box office last year, has got 16.5 percentage (approximately 13,097 votes) of votes. Whereas Rajinikanth's Darbar got meagre 12.5 percentage (approximately 9,922 votes) of votes.

Whereas Asuran, directed by National Award winning filmmaker Vetrimaaran, not only won critical appreciation, but performed exceptionally well at the box office. And, AR Murugadoss-directorial Darbar was the only flick in the list that failed to set the box office on fire.

Amazon Prime has paid big amounts to procure the digital rights of all the four films.