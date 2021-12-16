Trolls have attacked Ileana D'cruz for her latest bikini pictures. Ileana has been a champion of body positivity and has often raised her voice against body shaming. But, the actress became a victim of trolling when she shared pictures of her curvaceous figure in a white bikini. Though this was a throwback picture from her vacation in the Maldives, trolls failed to notice that.

Ileana's post

Ileana flaunted her curves in the white bikini and wrote, "There's no better feeling than baking in the sun and then dunking yourself in the cool serene blue ocean #waterbaby #beachbum #islandgirlforlife #majormissing."

And soon, her post was filled with comments. One person wrote, "Do you only have one bikini?" Another one said, "There is nothing to see here."

The trolling

"Front and back, everything is same," said one more user. "Flat screen," wrote another one. However, there were few who complimented her too. "You are so gorgeous," wrote one. "Killer body," said another one. "If figure could kill," opined one more.

Ileana about body shaming

Ileana has often spoken up about how she used to get bothered by all the trolling but has now learnt to value her mind and her body. "I remember those days like it was yesterday. It's weird because it's a very deeply ingrained scar. I went through body-shaming right from the time I was 12. I had just hit puberty and growing up. You are hit with these weird comments," she told a website in an interview.

"And people are passing comments about your body and saying, 'Oh My God, why is your butt so big?' And I am like, 'What do you mean?' You think you are fine and then suddenly you have random people saying things about you and you start to believe what they are saying," she further said.