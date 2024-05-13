On Sunday, Alia Bhatt along with her family mom Soni Razdan, husband --actor Ranbir Kapoor, mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor and sister Shaheen Bhatt celebrated Mother's Day. Alia Bhatt's Mother's Day celebration was all about love, light and happy faces.

We all smile in the same language: Alia Bhatt -Ranbir ring in Mother's day

The actor rang in a cosy Sunday evening with her family.

She dropped a candid picture with her family members.

In the photo, all five of them can be seen flashing their brightest smiles. They were colour-coordinated and opted for white outfits.

In the picture, Soni Razdan was lovingly embracing her daughters Alia and Shaheen. Neetu Kapoor was spotted sitting close to her son Ranbir while holding an umbrella.

However, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha was missing from the frame.

For the caption, Alia Bhatt wrote, "Precious moments with my precious ones. Happy Mother's Day."

As soon as Alia dropped the picture, netizens were soon quizzed about Raha's absence.

After celebrating Mother's Day, Alia Bhatt was seen at the Mumbai airport where she headed for Gucci Cruise Show 2025.

Alia was dressed casually in blue denim and a white T-shirt, the actor posed for the paparazzi before entering the airport premises.

Last week, Alia Bhatt made a stunning appearance at the Met Gala 2024 red carpet in a Sabyasachi couture. She looked stunning in a saree.

Work Front: Ranbir and Alia

Ranbir was last seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. The actor is busy shooting for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana alongside Sai Pallavi and Lara Dutta, among others. The first look of the same was dropped recently.

Alia will be seen in Jigra, which she co-produced along with Karan Johar. The film is all set to hit theatres on September 27, 2024. She is also set to take the lead in a Spy Universe film, with filming scheduled to kick off later this year.