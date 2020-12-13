The Big Bash League is turning out to be quite a tournament. After some unexpected and exemplary performances, the recent match between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunders spun a rather surprising freak show. The amusing incident happened at Manuka Oval, Canberra on Saturday.

Nick Larkin hit the ball delivered by Daniel Sams. While Nick ran to steal a quick single, the ball was nowhere to be found. The ball had just vanished, disappeared. Even Nick paused for a few seconds to see where had he hit the ball, but then ran ahead to score a single. The fielders were searching for the ball when Nick realised the ball had been entangled in his t-shirt.

The incident left everyone laughing but the on-field umpires disallowed the run. Larkin was sent back on the strike. Sharing the video, the official Twitter handle of the Big Bash League tweeted, "Hide the ball and run! Bit cheeky here from Nick Larkin... A @KFCAustralia Bucket Moment | #BBL10" Larkin was dismissed at the very next slow Yorker by Daniel Sams.

Hide the ball and run! Bit cheeky here from Nick Larkin... ?



A @KFCAustralia Bucket Moment | #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/M4T4h2l3g6 — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 12, 2020

Melbourne Stars skipper Glenn Maxwell had won the toss and opted to bat. Melbourne Stars managed to make a meagre 169 for 8 wickets in 20 overs. While Usman Khawaja was bowled out cheaply, Alex Hales and Callum Ferguson struck up a good partnership. However, the two got out soon after one another. Sydney Thunder lost the game by 22 runs.