Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan sees a controversy creating cash crunch in the state.

While addressing the people in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur, CM Chouhan said "16.5 lakh crore notes were printed & circulated in markets, but where are Rs.2000 notes going? Who is trying to create a cash crunch? This is a conspiracy to create problems and state Government will take strict action on it, we are in touch with centre also".