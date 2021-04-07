Renowned writer Vivek Khatri is coming up with his own streaming platform. Named WOW originals, the platform already has some "clean" and "family" content lined up for release. Vivek Khatri, who is the grandson of Babu Devki Nandan Khatri, who had written historic novel and TV show Chandrakanta and many other epics, decided to launch the app during the lockdown. International Business Times got in touch with the writer and maker to talk about how this platform would be different from the rest, the kind of content it would have and more.

How did you arrive at the decision of launching your own OTT platform?

Well an idea of the same struck my mind during the lockdown of 2020 and that's when I knew I just had to do it.

With so many streaming platforms already in the market and facing stiff competition, what is it that WOW would offer different?

WOW will not just be like any other OTT app. I have planned to make it unique and creative. Coming from a family of writers, I have 100+ good contents that I can show without any interference and in the purest of its form.

How long have you been working on this project? Were there any roadblocks?

It's been a year since I've been working on this app. Definitely, there were a lot of roadblocks. When you try to build something in a clean way people tell you it's a bad decision and that you might not achieve success at that rate because well a lot of platforms are earning money by showing not-so-clean content. But I chose to do things my way and continued with the same agenda I've always had, to show healthy entertainment.

What should the audience expect from WOW?

THE BEST. That's all I've got to say. My great grandfathers have written some world-renowned novels such as "Chandrakanta" which people might have already watched but definitely not in its purest form. I plan to show the purity and absolute beauty of these novels on our platform in future. Our USP is excellent stories and clean content.