He is not called Andre the Giant for nothing. The exceptionally huge wrestler has often grabbed headlines for his demeanour on and off the ring, his adventures and much more. However, one tale about the giant that leaves you shocked is the one where he did the biggest possible poop inside an airplane.

Edward Leslie, also known as Brutus Beefcake, recently spoke about one of his most memorable flight experiences and revealed how Andre's poop left the passengers gagging, choking and some even, crying. Beefcake revealed that due to his size, Andre could never use the airplane's toilet. And while he always made sure to finish his business before getting onto a flight, erratic food and flight timing didn't allow him to do that.

Andre, who was sitting in first class, suddenly felt the incontrollable urge to go to the toilet for a poop. The airline staff immediately took him towards the end of the plane and took out a huge trash bag and asked him to do his business right then and there.

How it all started

"So, Andre, he's up in First Class and he tells them, 'I gotta go, I gotta go,' and they're like, 'Oh my God, what are we gonna do? What can we do?' They bring him to the back of the plane and into the area where they prepare the meals and stuff and get a big black garbage bag, and they string it up between some of those carts that they use for the drinks and everything. And so, they basically pulled the curtains and Andre goes to town. Buddy, I mean he is ripping farts. It just sounds like they're not human... I never heard anything like it.," he told Wrestling Shoot interviews.

"The smell that started coming out from under the curtains there started coming forward. The back of the plane [back] then was where all the smokers went, so the back of the plane had a lot of people...There were people falling out of their seats, almost into the aisles. Gagging, puking, you know, crying, screaming. And the boys we were all falling on the floor just laughing ourselves sick...It's hysterical," he added.

How the ordeal ended

For those of you wondering how the story ended, well, the airline staff had the nightmarish time trying to wrap up that plastic bag. The bag was covered in shit almost to the brink since Andre weighed almost 600 kgs. They put the bag into another bag, which they put into another one and that into one more. They finally got rid of it from the airplane itself.

And for Andre? Well, he came back like nothing had happened and ordered some more wine!