During the initial months of the Covid outbreak, top US expert Anthony Fauci had called the pandemic, ''a perfect storm with no end in near sight." The words of Fauci turned true, as the pandemic wreaked havoc in all nooks of planet earth. As time progressed, vaccines were introduced against the disease, but new variants like Omicron arrived, and the world is still vigilant against the micro enemy. Even now, people are wearing masks, and most humans are worried about whether the planet will go back to pre-pandemic normalcy.

CDC director predicts the pandemic's end

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) believes that the pandemic scare is still there. However, she revealed that this scare will not last forever.

"We've gotten pretty cavalier about 1,100 deaths a day. That's an extraordinary amount of deaths in a single day from this disease. We can't -- I can't -- be in a position where that is OK," Walensky told ABC.

According to Walensky, the signs of pandemics' exit from the United States can be observed when the number of fresh cases and daily deaths start plummeting.

Coronavirus will exist on earth, but will not harm many people

Walensky suggested that scientists are learning more about Covid, and one day, medical experts will be able to combat the spread of this virus effectively.

However, she admitted that some mild breakthrough cases are likely to happen even among the vaccinated group of people. She revealed that coronavirus cases will still happen in a world where everyone is vaccinated.

Walensky predicted that Covid will spread among humans in the future too, but it will be like seasonal flu. She revealed that some people will get hospitalized due to severity, but the death toll will not be more than 1,100 per day.