The release date of Vijay's upcoming movie Bigil has not been announced yet although it is certain that the flick will be out as a Diwali treat to the Tamil cine-goers. Now, the date of its release has been unofficially revealed as the exhibitors have started advance booking.

Yes, the pre-booking has commenced in the UAE for the first show on Friday, 25 October. Novo Cinemas has started selling tickets for the first day in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

In Abu Dhabi, the first show begins at 10 am, in Dubai at 8 am in IBN Battutta Mall, at 9.10 am at Dragon Mart 2 and 10 am at Dubai Festival City Mall, at 9 am in Sharjah at Sahara Centre and also at Mega Mall. So far, the booking has commenced for 32 shows which is an indication of Bigil hitting the screens on the said date.

Industry insiders say that Bigil, which has Nayanthara in the female lead, would be releasing one day before in the US and Europe through premieres, while it is likely to be released on 25 October. However, there is a demand from the local distributors-theatre owners to release the film on 24 October.

However, it was earlier reported that the Atlee Kumar-directorial would be out Sunday, 27 October, but the makers denied it.

Nonetheless, the trade wants the makers to announce the release date without delay to end all the rumours around the release date.

Meanwhile, the Vijay's movie has cleared the censor process, but the makers are yet to announce the news, formally. It is expected to have bagged 'U/A' from the regional censor board.

