The 22nd Edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards will be aired on Colors on Sunday.

IIFA in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi and Miral, Abu Dhabi's leading creator of immersive destinations and experiences, took over the Yas Island in Abu Dhabi with a star-studded weekend.

IIFA 2022

Farah Khan took to cooking with Michelin Star Chef Vineet Bhatia at W Hotel. Tiger Shroff took to indoor skydiving at CLYMB Abu Dhabi - the world's ultimate adventure hub.

Nora Fatehi tried out the world's fastest roller coaster ride at Ferrari World. Tamannaah Bhatia visited the world's largest and most expansive marine life aquarium - Seaworld Abu Dhabi.

Maniesh Paul took to the incredible 290-metre-long Ferrari World go-karting track.

Several celebrities such as Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Neha Kakkar, Tanishk Bagchi, Zarah. S. Khan, Asees Kaur, Ash King, Kusha Kapila and others were seen in the best of their elements at Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

(With inputs from IANS)