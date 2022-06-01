The clash of champions is all set to take place in the form of Finalissima at the Wembley Stadium on Wednesday. The European Champions Italy and Copa America winners Argentina will battle it out for the trophy for the event's first edition since 1993. Italy will hope to put the disappointment of failing to qualify for the World Cup behind and kick-start a new era by beating Argentina.

The clash is a revival of the CONMEBOL-UEFA Cup of Champions, also known as the European/South American National Cup as well as the Artemio Franchi Cup, but rebranded as Finalissima this time. Notably, the match has been played just twice in history, with the last one taking place in 1993 when Argentina defeated Denmark 5-4 in a penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw.

Despite winning Euro 2020 at Wembley against host England, Italy failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Ahead of the highly-anticipated clash, Italy's captain Lorenzo Insigne reportedly expressed his confidence in the team and said, "We wrote history in this stadium, so we gave a great emotion to all Italians. It's going to be an important match for all of us to start over again and bring Italy back to where it deserves and where we always were."

On the other hand, Lionel Messi led Argentina has also recently maintained a good run, having a 31-match unbeaten streak.Let's take a look at when and where to watch the clash of champions.

Where will the Finalissima 2022 between Italy and Argentina be played?

The Finalissima 2022 final between Italy and Argentina will be played at the Wembley Stadium in London.

What are the timings of the Finalissima 2022?

The Finalissima 2022 will be played on Thursday at 12.30 AM IST.

Where to watch the live broadcast of the Finalissima 2022?

Sony Ten and Sony Six channels will provide a live TV broadcast of the Finalissima 2022.

Where can one watch Finalissima 2022 online in India?

Sony Liv and Jio TV will provide the live streaming of the Finalissima 2022.