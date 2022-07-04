Thalapathy Vijay's were in for a big surprise on Sunday when the official Wimbledon handle posted the caption 'Vaathi Coming' with an image of ace-player Roger Federer making a comeback to the centre court after years. The post immediately went viral among Indian fans and comments clocked in.

"look at the caption.. real vaathi is back to Wimbledon," one user posted. Another user wrote, "OMG !!!! Wimbledon speaking Tamil ?" While another user explained the meaning in his post, he wrote, "Vaathi means Master in Tamil . Tamil language is 5,000 yrs old and one of the longest surviving classical languages in the world."

Vaathi Coming is a super-hit track from Vijay's Masters composed by Anirudh. The shoulder-drop step from the song became an internet sensation with many celebrities imitating it on their social media handles.

Shilpa Shetty, Nazriya, Varalaxmi, and many others recreated the steps. Videos of football fans in UK humming the song and The International Football Club using the song for promotions also caught the public eye.

A cover video of Indian cricketers Ashwin, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya and Australian cricketer David Warner doing the shoulder step went viral in 2021. The song has over 200 million views on YouTube and is still going strong. It also became the most played song on many music streaming sites including Spotify,Amazon Music, Gaana, JioSaavn and others.