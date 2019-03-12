After doing movies with serious messages in the recent past, Vijay seems to have taken a break from message-heavy subjects. The actor himself has revealed it during an interaction with an exhibitor.

Rakesh Gowthaman, director of Vettri Theatres in Chennai, met the actor recently. "Met #Thalapathy again for the 2nd time last Nov 2018 at his office. Wattah kewl person he is. He spent nearly an hour and wen I walked out, it felt like I was chatting with a friend. Gonna share some interesting convos we had & some more. [sic]" he tweeted about his meeting with Thalapathy.

Talking about Vijay's humble nature, Rakesh wrote, "The moment I walked in, he made me to sit and asked "Green tea?" . I said OK and to my shock , he himself took the cup, made the green tea and served. No matter what you are, u stay grounded. #Thalapathy success secret ... #WhenIMetThalapathy. [sic]"

When the exhibitor enquired about his upcoming movie, presently referred to as Thalapathy 63, the actor told him that the last few movies were serious in nature and the latest flick will be a feel-good movie. On a lighter note, Vijay added that he is bored of "speaking in front of the media," a reference to the climax scenes in AR Murugadoss' Kaththi and Atlee Kumar's Mersal.

Interestingly, the movie is said to be a sports drama and expected to address a serious issue affecting the football sport in India. The latest comments by Rakesh Gowthaman makes one believe that the story might be told with a lot of humour.

The shooting of Thalapathy 63, which has Nayanthara in the female lead, is underway in Chennai.