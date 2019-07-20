Vanitha Vijayakumar, who was eliminated from Bigg Boss Tamil 3 recently, has revealed an interesting episode that occurred during the making of her movie, Chandralekha, starring Thalapathy Vijay.

In an interview, Vanitha Vijayakumar was asked whether she was comfortable sharing toilets in the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 house despite leading luxurious lifestyle all her life. Responding to the question, she said, "The first question that my daughter asked was about the washroom and how did I manage. I am a claustrophobia and feel very uncomfortable being inside a small room or bathroom,"

Vanitha Vijayakumar said that she too was worried initially whether she could adapt to such an environment, but the actress says that she got used to it after foraying into films. "Yes, I had all the luxurious in my life after being born in a financially-rich family, but everything changed once I entered film industry. Those days, we never used to get to stay in star hotels as most part of the shooting was happening in villages. We used to get accommodated in small homes where there were small toilets," the Bigg Boss Tamil 3 contestant says.

Not the toilet issue alone, Vanitha Vijayakumar talks about changing costumes during the outdoor shooting. "We never used to get caravans like today. We would change our dress in cars," Vanitha claims, stating she was asked to change dress in an open place during the shooting of Vijay's Chandra Lekha.

"I was shocked and refused to do it. Vijay was very helpful and he was like 'why are you creating a scene for a small issue.' He let me change my costumes in his Sierra car," Vanitha recalls.

Vanitha Vijayakumar had played Vijay's love interest in Chandralekha in 1995.