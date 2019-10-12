Sye Raa is being praised by the audience all over and is still running successfully in the theatres. post-release, there have been a good number of success meets and interviews that were held by the team of the film. Producer Ram Charan, actors Chiranjeevi and Tamannaah Bhatia, and director Surender Reddy were present at the press meet. In all these press meets, Chiranjeevi thanked the audience for the film a huge hit and for making him feel confident about his comeback. Also, he discussed how hard the team worked to make such an amazing film.

At one of these press meets, Chiranjeevi told the press that his contemporaries have watched the film and all of them were super happy. He said, "Nagarjuna and his son Akhil watched the film with me in AMB. During the climax of the film, Nag's eyes turned red and he was literally in tears. Post the film, he showered praises on the picture and my performance too. I felt quite happy after that."

Also, he added about how Venkatesh Daggubati texted him out of the blue. "Venkatesh texted me one day and mentioned that he is coming home. As I was about to welcome him, he hugged me tight and showered a couple of kisses too. He was so overwhelmed with the huge success of the film," added the Megastar.

Recently, even Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan watched Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy along with her family and applauded Chiranjeevi's efforts in bringing out the unforgotten tale of the legendary freedom fighter.

In the past 20 years I watched #Kaala, now it is #SyeraaNarashimaReddy. Megastar Chiranjeevi's efforts in bringing historic epic of freedom struggle is praiseworthy. Appreciations to your kind heart for ur vision on Nation's historical freedom struggle which is need of the hour pic.twitter.com/A9OsM2wfaJ — Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan (@DrTamilisaiGuv) October 9, 2019

Sye Raa has been made under a budget of Rs 200 crore and in less than a week after its release, the film has garnered a worldwide gross of Rs 185 crore. This historical drama smashed all the existing box office records in the Telugu states.