Twinkle Khanna recently penned a satire on the power of chatbots and AI and shared a funny anecdote as well. Over the years, Twinkle has established herself as a well known author. Her witty puns and hilarious comebacks keep her fans and followers engaged. And her recent revelation of an incident where her sister Rinke Khanna told her about being a 'lesbian' adds to her writing prowess.

Twinkle's post

"Apple's new AI-powered autocorrect upgrade will have me as a grateful customer as it may save me from exchanging messages like this one with my sister. She: Going to market, call later. Ok am lesbian Me: What! And you just found out? Omg! have you told mom? She: No! am lesbian not lesbian Me: Is this an existential question like 'to be or not to be'," Twinkle revealed.

Adding on to the conversation, the Barsaat actress added, "She: Hate my phone! bloody typos – AM LEAVING – not AM LESBIAN, you idiot! She then called back, and we had a good laugh. I suppose it was the incongruity principle that paid off. Al, programmed to be perfect, doesn't understand that humour lies in human foible."

Twinkle is currently pursuing her Master's degree in writing at Goldsmiths University in London. She often shares sneak peek into her college life, thesis, lectures and more on her social media.