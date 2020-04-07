Film industry is a competitive industry. Often one man's loss will be other person's gain. So, this causes rift between the two celebrities. On such incident had occurred between Nayanthara and Tamannaah Bhatia, who was finding her feet in Kollywood.

Why was Nayan upset with Tamannaah?

Nayanthara, who was a popular actress by then, was reportedly upset with Tamannaah Bhatia.That's because the latter had snatched away an interesting project from her. Well, Nayan was the first choice to play the female lead in Karthi's Paiyaa.

Unfortunately, Nayanthara, who was interested to act in the Karthi-starrer, could not strike a deal with the makers for some reasons. This made the makers replace her with Tamannaah Bhatia. However, the latter had later downplayed the incident in an interview.

Speaking with the Times of India, she claimed, "That was a mutual decision between her and the producer. This happens all the time in the industry and if not me, somebody else would've done it,"

Tamannaah Got New Identity

Later, Tamannaah and Karthi's Paiya went on to become a big hit at the box office. The lead actors' chemistry. In fact, this film gave a new identity to the actress.

Nonetheless, Nayanthara does not have hard feeling against Tamannaah today. In fact, the latter had admired the former's work and achievement during the promotional event of their movie Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Current Projects

Tamannaah is currently working on Hindi movie Bole Chudiyan in which she has paired up with Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Gopichand's Telugu film Seetimaarr. Her That is Mahalakshmi is due for release.

Coming to Nayanthara, she has her handsfull with the projects like Rajinikanth's Annaatthe, Milind Rau's Netrikann, RJ Balaji's Mookuthi Amman and Vignesh Shivan's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.