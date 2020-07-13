Sushant Singh Rajput's throwback videos have been doing the rounds on the Internet ever since he passed away. Actress Swastika Mukherjee, the late actor's co-star in "Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!", recently took to her Instagram account and shared an old video of him.

In the video, Sushant dances along with Swastika on a song from Shah Rukh Khan's film "Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman".

Swastika, who also shares screen space with Sushant in the upcoming film "Dil Bechara", wrote: "He danced with #kizie and then he danced with me. I'd like to remember Sushant like this. Always. Simple. Fun loving. Jovial. Keep dancing with the stars, boy. Love."

Kizie is the screen name of Sanjana Sanghi, Sushant's love interest in "Dil Bechara".

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, "Dil Bechara" is the official remake of 2014 Hollywood romantic drama "The Fault in our Stars", based on John Green's popular novel of the same name.

Swastika also thanked Mukesh for capturing the video for her.

"Thank you, Mukesh @castingchhabra for capturing this beautiful moment. I will cherish this forever," she added.

Sushant's dancing video has left netizens emotional.

A user commented: "This made me cry. We miss you Sushant."

Sushant was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14. Post mortem reports stated that the actor had committed suicide.