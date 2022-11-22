Director SS Rajamouli attended the prestigious Governors Awards in LA last night. Filmmakers and artists across the globe graced the event. At the event, Rajamouli met director JJ Abrams, the mastermind behind blockbusters like Star Wars and Mission Impossible and was surprised to learn that he is a huge fan of RRR.

"And the foRRRce continues to be with #RRRMovie Hollywood filmmaker @JJAbrams, the director of Star Wars, Mission Impossible and many other remarkable movies, said that he is a #. Glad to see @SSRajamouli meet him at the Governors Awards.❤️," the official twitter handle of RRR revealed.

Glad to see @SSRajamouli meet him at the Governors Awards.❤️ pic.twitter.com/U2Jf9BYEGT — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) November 20, 2022

RRR has performed far beyond expectations in the international circuit. The film grossed ₹1,200 Cr worldwide, setting several box office records for an Indian film, including the third-highest-grossing Indian film and second-highest-grossing Telugu film worldwide.

The film is a fictitious story about two legendary revolutionaries and their journey away from home before they started fighting for their country in the 1920s. The Telugu-language period action drama film is produced by D. V. V. Danayya of DVV Entertainment. 'RRR' released on 25th March 2022.

Interestingly, fans were left disappointed when the film failed to make its official entry to the Oscar 2023 awards. However, the makers later decided to submit the film in 14 categories under the For Your Consideration (FYC) campaign.

The 14 categories under which the film is being considered include Best Director for SS Rajamouli, Best Actor Jr NTR and Ram Charan, and Best Supporting Actor and Actress for Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt among others.