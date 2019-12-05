Simbu and Nayanthara have taken different paths in their lives after their break-up more than a decade ago. After being in love for a few years, they ended their relationship for the reasons best known to them. Well, they never had hard feelings on each other and maintained dignified silence when it comes to their separation.

Blast From the Past

Now, an old video of Silambarasan singing a song is going viral online. It is an 8.28-minute video from an event aired on Sun TV. Upon the host's request, the VTV actor sings 'Loosu penne' and Nayan could not hide her emotions as she is seen blushing. It has to be noted that the number is a song from Simbu and Nayanthara's movie Vallavan.

After the completion of the song, the demand for one more song arise from the crowd and the emcee now requests Simbu to dance. The audience do not stop there as they want to dance with a partner and Nayan looks embarrassed as she was getting to understand what the crowd was indicating.

Finally, he entertains the audience through a dance as Nayanthara enjoys watching him perform. Throughout the video, the camera has tried to capture her bit of emotion, while Simbu was speaking on stage, clearly stating that the love was in the air. Watch The Video Below

Times might have flown and the actors are not a couple anymore, but one cannot dislike this cute video. It is a beautiful clip which has won the hearts of the fans, but could possibly make her boyfriend Vignesh Shivan jealous.

Simbu-Nayanthara Moved On

After her break-up with Simbu, Nayanthara fell in love with Prabhu Deva and they were about to get married before they call it quits. Thereafter, she started seeing filmmaker Vignesh Shivan.

Interestingly, she worked with Simbu in Idhu Namma Aalu even after the break-up.

Whereas Simbu fell in love with Hansika Motwani and they too were in a serious relationship, unfortunately, this relationship also failed. Currently, he is single and his family is in search of a suitable girl for him.