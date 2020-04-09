Siddharth and Shruti Haasan, both are 'single' today, but the actors were once in love. In fact, they were in a live-in relationship. Like in many celebrities' love stories, this did not last long and soon they parted ways for the reasons best known to them.

Shruti was truly in love with Siddharth and was willing to sacrifice her career to be with him and in the process, she turned down many offers from Bollywood. "They felt they should live-in, given as they have never really fought with each other or had any sort of misunderstandings. Shruti is head-over-heels in love.

She is willing to even chase a career down South and keep Bollywood as a secondary option. She has rejected around five good offers. She feels proximity with her beau will make her relationship work. The couple very much wants to settle down a few years down the line," a source had told The Times of India, then.

Siddharth had reportedly met Kamal Haasan and Sarika. Her parents had no objections to her relationship and were happy with her choice.

It all begun when Siddharth and Shruti Haasan started working in back-to-back films – Oh My Friend and Anaganaga O Dheerudu. Initially, when the reports of their affair had surfaced online, people had felt that this could be just a rumour created by the makers for the free publicity for the films that the actors were working in.

Later, it was revealed that Shruti and Siddharth were seriously in a relationship. Unfortunately, they broke up at some time. The actor, then, started seeing Samantha, while she was linked up with the likes of Suresh Raina and Naga Chaitanya.

She had a serious relationship with Michael Corsale, a theatre artist. She broke up with him, last year.