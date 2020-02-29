Shakeela, who is popular for her bold films down south, has been in news for controversies that were surrounded by her and also for her journey in the industry which is full of struggles.

Talking to one of the YouTube channels few years ago, the actress spoke about the insults she has faced. One of such situations where was insulted so badly that she left the place in tears, like never before, is the wedding of her nephew.

"I struggle hard so that I could feed my family members. I took of my elder sister, her family and kids. I paid the fee for my nephew's education. But when he was getting married, I was the last one to know and they invited me like any other guest," said the actress. Shakeela shared that she was humiliated at the wedding and she has never felt that bad for herself or her profession.

"In the wedding, I went on the stage to wish the couple and when the bride was me coming, she left the stage. My sister asked to wait because they said the bride went to use the rest room. But how long will I wait? So I started walking back to my seat and then she was back on the stage. When I tried to go and wish them again, I was asked to stay away. I left the place with tears in my eyes. It was a family wedding and that's what hurt me the most," said Shakeela.

Till date, Shakeela never spoke with them and neither her family members try to get in touch with her.

On the work front, had been part of three films in 2019 and she still has a couple of films in her kitty for which is busy working. Also, a biopic is being made on her and Bollywood actress Richa Chadda is playing the Shakeela in this flick.