Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan became parents to their third child AbRam through surrogacy, but did you know it was claimed on the internet that the toddler is SRK's eldest son, Aryan's "love child"?

Yes, Shah Rukh himself had once revealed that he and his family was very disturbed to see such claims being made on the internet. It was being said that AbRam is Aryan's "love child" from a girl in Romania. If that was not enough, a fake video was also being circulated to support the scandalous claim.

Shah Rukh had made the revelation while speaking at TED Talks in 2017 on the growing impact of internet on people's lives.

"Four years ago, my lovely wife Gauri and me decided to have a third child. It was claimed on the net that he was the love child of our first child who was 15 years old. Apparently he had sown his wild oats with a girl while driving her car in Romania. And yeah, there was a fake video to go with it. And we were so disturbed as a family," he had said.

Showing his sense of wit, the actor further added, "My son who is 19 now, even now when you say 'Hello' to him, he just turns around and says, 'But bro, I didn't even have a European driving license'".

Meanwhile, Aryan reportedly wants to become a film-maker, and SRK's daughter Suhana is prepping to become an actress after completing her studies. She had some time ago made her first big photoshoot as she had appeared on the cover of Vogue India. She has also been taking part in theatre plays and short films.